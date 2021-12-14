Coimbatore

Swab sample of passenger from Singapore sent for genome sequencing

Departure passengers get Rapid PCR test for Covid-19.   | Photo Credit: B. Raj Velankanni

The Health Department in Coimbatore district has sent the swab sample of a person who returned from Singapore for genome sequencing to check the presence of Omicron variant of the COVID-19.

The person, who returned from Singapore a few days ago, tested positive for COVID-19, following which the swab sample was sent to the State Public Health Laboratory, Teynampet, Health Department sources said.

Confirming the development, Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran said that the district administration was waiting for the report of the genome sequencing.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2021 12:29:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/swab-sample-of-passenger-from-singapore-sent-for-genome-sequencing/article37950469.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY