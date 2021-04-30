Swab sample collection increased in Salem

The district administration and the health department have increased number of swab samples being collected here on a day and have deployed mobile teams for swab collection in rural areas.

According to officials, on Thursday alone, 6,783 swab samples were collected for tests at over 40 fever camps and 513 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the district on Friday.

According to health officials, testing has been increased from 5,000 per day to close to 7,000 to identify more number of cases and ensure early treatment.

R. Selvakumar, Deputy Director of Health Services here said, “fever camps are organised in containment zones and in rural areas and swab samples are collected. A section of doctors from Amma Mini Clinics who have been deployed for COVID-19 treatment have been utilised for conducting mobile camps at rural areas here.” Dr. Selvakumar said that results of a majority of tests are reported within 24 hours.

According to officials, in the past 10 days, 41,398 samples were collected in the district and the test positivity rate increased to 12.8% while it was 10.5% almost a week ago. A test positivity rate (TPR) of 59.2% was reported in Yercaud taluk, highest in the district where 152 samples were collected in 10 days. TPR of 34.6% has been reported in Kongapuram taluk and 32.3% in Mecheri taluk. Salem Corporation has TPR of 9.6% where 23,199 samples were collected. Lowest TPR has been reported in Kolathur taluk, 4.7%.