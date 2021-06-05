Swab collection to deter violators

Swab samples were collected from motorists who were found venturing out of their houses unnecessarily.

The district administration along with civic bodies and police are enforcing strict lockdown measures to prevent the public from venturing out of their houses. Police have set up check points and important junctions within the district and at inter-district borders to check movement of the public.

Though grocery shops were closed and sale of essentials was made mobile, vehicle movement was significant on roads. Majority of motorists claim medical reasons for venturing out of their houses. The District Collectorate junction, one of the major junctions within the city saw continuous movement vehicles, derailing all containment measures.

To restrict the public movement, a swab collection centre was set up at the junction and motorists who were found violating restrictions underwent COVID-19 tests and swab samples were collected from motorists for tests.

The Salem City police has set up check points at 20 places and over 700 police personnel were deployed to check movement of vehicles. Since the beginning of lockdown, the Salem City police has seized 2,642 vehicles for venturing out unnecessarily and 71,662 cases were registered for violating COVID-19 protocols.