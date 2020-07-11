Swab collection of domestic passengers to resume at Coimbatore airport

Health Department will resume collection of swab samples of domestic passengers who arrive at the Coimbatore International Airport, said District Collector K. Rajamani on Saturday.
Incoming passengers
An official from the Health Department also confirmed that swab samples of incoming domestic passengers will be collected from Sunday.
The Hindu reported in its columns on Friday that the Health Department stopped collection of incoming domestic passengers’ swab samples from July 7, owing to overloading of swab samples and issues with referring swab samples to private laboratories approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research.
Sources at the airport said that results of swab samples collected from domestic passengers in the last week of June were pending. As of Saturday, results of about 20,000 swab samples of domestic air passengers were pending. However, there was no interruption in swab collection of passengers who arrive from other countries.
