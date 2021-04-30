Swab collected ahead of counting in Erode

With the Election Commission making it mandatory for candidates and agents to have either negative COVID-19 test results or both doses of vaccine for entering the counting halls on May 2, swab test for COVID-19 were conducted for politicians, agents, election officials and mediapersons here on Thursday.

Counting of votes for all the eight Assembly constituencies will take place on Sunday at the Institute of Road Transport and Technology (IRTT) at Chithode and at Gobi Arts and Science College at Gobichettipalayam.

In view of the second wave of pandemic, strict norms were laid down to ensure virus do not spread during counting of votes. Politicians and agents were asked to produce negative RT-PCR reports or vaccination reports within 48 hours of the start of counting. Since many were not vaccinated, they preferred swab tests, which took place at all the constituencies in the district.

All the 128 contestants, their agents, government officials involved in counting of votes and supervisors, police personnel and conservancy workers who will be on duty at the two centres underwent swab tests at eight locations in the district. Swab samples were lifted for Erode (East) and Erode (West) Assembly constituencies at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Panneerselvam Park while swab samples were lifted from mediapersons at the Collectorate.

Health officials said that tests results will be available in the portal on Friday evening. If any person tests positive, he will be screened and will not be allowed to participate in the counting. The negative test report should be produced at the entrance of the counting centre along with the ECI entry card after which they will be allowed inside, they added.