Swaas launches anti-microbial home textile products

Swaas, a home textiles brand, has launched anti-microbial home textile products, including bed sheets, bath towels, masks, tote bags, and hand sanitisers. The products are available online on swaaslife.com
Sudha Anand, founder of Swaas, said that with consumers now focused on hygiene, the brand has come out with three categories of products - for everyday products, hygiene and safety products and luxury segment.
Siruthuli’s green drive
Siruthuli has started planting 3,000 saplings through Miyawaki method on the Coimbatore Central Prison campus. This is the third phase of sapling planting on the campus by Siruthuli, according to a press release.
Products launched
Laser Craft Technologies here has launched UV products for sterilisation and disinfection. According to C.S. Sasikumar, its Managing Director, their products are certified and are designed and manufactured to fight against SARS-CoV-2. The company has come out with different models of UV sterilisers based on the application.
