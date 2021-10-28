SW monsoon withdraws after giving surplus rainfall for Coimbatore

The district received 236mm rainfall in 26 rainy days

The Southwest monsoon that withdrew over the weekend gave surplus rainfall for Coimbatore.

The Indian Meteorological Department had said that the monsoon had withdrawn from the entire country.

The normal rainfall, for Coimbatore, for the season that begins in June and usually ends by September is 210mm. This year the monsoon season extended till October 24.

In the over four-and-a-half-month season, the monsoon gave 236mm in 26 rainy days. A 24-hour period with over 2.5mm precipitation is accounted for as rainy day.

Until the end of September, the monsoon in Coimbatore was in deficit – giving only 117.5mm.

But the rainfall received in October, which was more than the previous four months combined put Coimbatore on surplus rainfall map, as 119mm rainfall was recorded.

The month-wise rainfall for Coimbatore at the end of the season is as follows – June 15mm as against the normal 42.8mm, July 30.5mm as against the normal 68.5mm, August 38.5mm as against the normal 30.7mm and September 33.5 as against the normal 68mm.