SVPITM to participate in ‘Texcitment Walkathon’ in Coimbatore

Published - November 14, 2024 05:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management (SVPITM), an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Textiles, will participate in ‘Texcitment Walkathon’ to be held on November 30 as part of Coimbatore Vizha.

Director of the Institute P. Alli Rani said the event would bring together the students and faculty members of the Institute and colleges in this region and the industry professionals to raise awareness on sustainability in textiles and fashion.

The three-km walkathon aims to showcase the creativity and innovation driving the textile sector and highlight Coimbatore’s role as a hub for textile education and industry. Registration for the event is open till November 29, she told journalists here.

The SVPITM also plans to organise an international study tour to Vietnam, which is a leading textile and apparel manufacturing hub. It will provide an opportunity for the students to study global industry practices and sustainability initiatives, she added.

