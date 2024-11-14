 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SVPITM to participate in ‘Texcitment Walkathon’ in Coimbatore

Published - November 14, 2024 05:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management (SVPITM), an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Textiles, will participate in ‘Texcitment Walkathon’ to be held on November 30 as part of Coimbatore Vizha.

Director of the Institute P. Alli Rani said the event would bring together the students and faculty members of the Institute and colleges in this region and the industry professionals to raise awareness on sustainability in textiles and fashion.

The three-km walkathon aims to showcase the creativity and innovation driving the textile sector and highlight Coimbatore’s role as a hub for textile education and industry. Registration for the event is open till November 29, she told journalists here.

The SVPITM also plans to organise an international study tour to Vietnam, which is a leading textile and apparel manufacturing hub. It will provide an opportunity for the students to study global industry practices and sustainability initiatives, she added.

Published - November 14, 2024 05:57 pm IST

Related Topics

textile and clothing / Coimbatore / Sustainability

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.