SUVs gutted in fire accident caused by crackers

The vehicles of AMMK supporters were parked near Krishnangiri Collectorate

Two high-end SUVs belonging to AMMK supporters were gutted in an accident caused by firecrackers near the Krishnagiri Collectorare on Monday.

The revelry by AMMK supporters, who had come to greet V K Sasikala on her way to Chennai, ended in a mishap albeit without any casualties, after firecrackers lit up by AMMK cadres fell into an open window of a vehicle, parked along the side of the highway in the vicinity of the Collectorate and the toll plaza in Krishnagiri.

A serial cracker that lit up fell into an open window of a SUV. The vehicle caught fire from the inside, before it went ablaze. The fire then spread to the adjacent vehicle, another high-end SUV gutting it down. The fire was put out by the fire tenders soon after.