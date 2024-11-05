Suvidha Samagam in Coimbatore on November 13

Suvidha Samagam and health camp for non-communicable diseases will be held at the Employees State Insurance (ESI) Corporation’s Sub Regional Office at Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore on November 13 at 3 p.m. The grievances will be addressed by Assistant Director, SRO, Coimbatore; Regional Administrative Medical Officer; Resident Medical Officer, ESI Hospital and Medical Referee, SRO Coimbatore. All insured persons, dependents, employers having any grievances pertaining to medical and cash benefits may attend this meeting for prompt resolution. For further clarifications, mail grievances to benefit-srokovai@esic.nic.in or CPGRAMS portal or contact on 0422-2362329.