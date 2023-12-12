ADVERTISEMENT

SUV owner gets e-challan of ₹2,000 for not wearing helmet in Coimbatore

December 12, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The e-challan of ₹2,000 received by M. Jagadeeswaran, who regularly commutes in his SUV, for not wearing helmet. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A man hailing from Othakalmandapam in Coimbatore, who regularly commutes in his sports utility vehicle, on Monday received an e-challan of ₹2,000 for ‘not wearing helmet’.

M. Jagadeeswaran, a resident of Pappegounder Street at Othakalmandapam, was shocked to know that the fine was for not wearing helmet.

According to Mr. Jagadeeswaran, employee of a private institution, he received a message from Coimbatore traffic police on Monday noon, stating that an e-challan of ₹2,000 has been generated against him.

He went to the Coimbatore south regional transport office on Tuesday to pay the fine. As he asked the details of the violation, an official told him that it was for not wearing helmet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The time of the offence in the e-challan is 12.55 p.m. on Monday when I was at my workplace. The challan shows a motorcycle, with two riders without helmet, as the vehicle involved in the traffic violation. But it mentions my SUV’s registration number TN 99 C 6009, my name and address as that of the offender. As per the challan, the ₹2,000 fine is for rider and pillion rider not wearing helmet (₹1,000 each),” Mr. Jagadeeswaran said.

When Jagadeeswaran pointed out the errors in the e-challan, he received cold response from RTO officials who did not take any step to rectify it.

“This type of error causes unwanted pressure on the common public. I had to waste my time by visiting the transport office. When such errors happen, officials should rectify them immediately and not make the affected citizen run from pillar to post,” he said.

A police officer said that the error could have occurred when the number plate recognition camera picked up a closely matching registration number of another vehicle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US