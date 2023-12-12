SUV owner gets e-challan of ₹2,000 for not wearing helmet in Coimbatore

December 12, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A man hailing from Othakalmandapam in Coimbatore, who regularly commutes in his sports utility vehicle, on Monday received an e-challan of ₹2,000 for ‘not wearing helmet’.

M. Jagadeeswaran, a resident of Pappegounder Street at Othakalmandapam, was shocked to know that the fine was for not wearing helmet.

According to Mr. Jagadeeswaran, employee of a private institution, he received a message from Coimbatore traffic police on Monday noon, stating that an e-challan of ₹2,000 has been generated against him.

He went to the Coimbatore south regional transport office on Tuesday to pay the fine. As he asked the details of the violation, an official told him that it was for not wearing helmet.

“The time of the offence in the e-challan is 12.55 p.m. on Monday when I was at my workplace. The challan shows a motorcycle, with two riders without helmet, as the vehicle involved in the traffic violation. But it mentions my SUV’s registration number TN 99 C 6009, my name and address as that of the offender. As per the challan, the ₹2,000 fine is for rider and pillion rider not wearing helmet (₹1,000 each),” Mr. Jagadeeswaran said.

When Jagadeeswaran pointed out the errors in the e-challan, he received cold response from RTO officials who did not take any step to rectify it.

“This type of error causes unwanted pressure on the common public. I had to waste my time by visiting the transport office. When such errors happen, officials should rectify them immediately and not make the affected citizen run from pillar to post,” he said.

A police officer said that the error could have occurred when the number plate recognition camera picked up a closely matching registration number of another vehicle.

