Sustainable energy takes centre stage at Ecofest event in TNAU

About 500 scientists and students from various colleges learnt from industry experts on Friday the latest energy conservation practices for sustainability at Ecofest ‘24 hosted by the Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute (AEC and RI), Coimbatore, in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University campus.

Kumaraguru Rajasekar, Life Cycle Analyser and alumni of Energy and Environmental Engineering (2006-2010 batch) in the constituent colleges spoke on ‘AI in energy and Environment’. Deliberation on the topic was the need of the hour, he said.

Presiding over the inaugural session and releasing the proceedings of the international conference, Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi dwelt on energy-environment connection, solar energy, hydrogen fuel, sustainable rooftop for buildings and various government initiatives in energy and environmental sector. The Vice-Chancellor also felicitated students of Energy and Environmental Engineering who had undergone internship over the last couple of months in industries.

Students who had excelled in internships and secured placements were honoured with certificates.

They had interned in various industries and institutes, including Indian Geoinformatics Centre, Chennai; Bureau of Indian Standards, New Delhi; Jacobi Carbons India Pvt Ltd., Coimbatore; L&T Construction Heavy Civil Infrastructure, Chennai; PepsiCo, Hyderabad; Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., Chennai; Nestle India Ltd., Mysore; Swelect HHV Solar Photovoltaics, Coimbatore; Mahsa University, Malaysia, and State Forest Research Institute, Chennai.

Students, on completion of B.Tech in Energy and Environment Engineering had also secured placements in various industries, MNCs, and NGOs. A section of the students was pursuing higher studies in International and national universities like IITs and NITs, dean of AEC and RI A. Raviraj said.

