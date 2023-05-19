ADVERTISEMENT

Sustainability initiative fund targets textile units in Coimbatore region

May 19, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Netherlands-based Good Fashion Fund to support textile units achieve sustainability goals.

An initiative by Laudes Foundation and Fashion for Good, the $20 million sustainability-initiative fund is managed by Fount. It aims to create “systemic change in the textile and apparel industry by encouraging mainstream uptake of impactful and disruptive production technologies” said a press release from ITF. It provides five-year Dollar loans to apparel and textile manufacturers in India and Bangladesh to enable them to implement “highly impactful and disruptive innovations that deliver both economic growth and good fashion practice.”

The fund encourages its customers to use safe and recyclable materials, clean and efficient energy, reduce water consumption and waste (water) generation and create better working conditions and fair jobs for workers. Those who borrow from the fund should achieve 50% reduction in one of the three - materials, energy or water.

An eligible investee can avail of $one million to $2.5 million based on the project for sustainability-related captive investment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bob Assenberg, Fund Director, Good Fashion Fund, participated in a panel discussion organised here recently by ITF. Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor of ITF, said about half a dozed textile and apparel units in this region are interested in the fund. They do not have to provide security or margin money and get better visibility for their products by using the fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US