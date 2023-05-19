Sustainability initiative fund targets textile units in Coimbatore region

May 19, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Netherlands-based Good Fashion Fund to support textile units achieve sustainability goals.

An initiative by Laudes Foundation and Fashion for Good, the $20 million sustainability-initiative fund is managed by Fount. It aims to create “systemic change in the textile and apparel industry by encouraging mainstream uptake of impactful and disruptive production technologies” said a press release from ITF. It provides five-year Dollar loans to apparel and textile manufacturers in India and Bangladesh to enable them to implement “highly impactful and disruptive innovations that deliver both economic growth and good fashion practice.”

The fund encourages its customers to use safe and recyclable materials, clean and efficient energy, reduce water consumption and waste (water) generation and create better working conditions and fair jobs for workers. Those who borrow from the fund should achieve 50% reduction in one of the three - materials, energy or water.

An eligible investee can avail of $one million to $2.5 million based on the project for sustainability-related captive investment.

Bob Assenberg, Fund Director, Good Fashion Fund, participated in a panel discussion organised here recently by ITF. Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor of ITF, said about half a dozed textile and apparel units in this region are interested in the fund. They do not have to provide security or margin money and get better visibility for their products by using the fund.