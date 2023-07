July 31, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Collector K. Shanthi lifted the brief suspension of coracle operations on Monday after the inflow into Hogenakkal fell to 6,000 cusecs. Coracle operations were suspended last Wednesday after the inflow in the Cauvery into Hogenakkal crossed 9,000 cusecs owing to heavy rain in Karnataka and increase in discharge from their reservoirs.

