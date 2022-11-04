Suspended Principal stages dharna in Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau Namakkal
November 04, 2022 22:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A suspended Principal of a government college staged a dharna here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Higher Education Department issued a suspension order for D. Paul Grace, Principal of Namakkal Kavingar Ramalingam Government Arts College for Women, for caste discrimination and failing to maintain cordial relationship with students and staff of the college, on October 14.

On Friday, Ms. Grace came to the college, went to the Principal’s room, and claimed that she got a stay for her suspension in the Madras High Court and wanted to assume office. But the present Principal, Bharathi, said she did not receive any order from the department. Following this, a verbal duel erupted between them, and later, Ms. Grace staged a dharna on the college premises.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Namakkal police rushed to the spot and held talks with her, saying they would only allow her after receiving an order from the Department. Following the talks, Ms. Grace left the college.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app