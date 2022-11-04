Suspended Principal stages dharna in Namakkal

A suspended Principal of a government college staged a dharna here on Friday.

The Higher Education Department issued a suspension order for D. Paul Grace, Principal of Namakkal Kavingar Ramalingam Government Arts College for Women, for caste discrimination and failing to maintain cordial relationship with students and staff of the college, on October 14.

On Friday, Ms. Grace came to the college, went to the Principal’s room, and claimed that she got a stay for her suspension in the Madras High Court and wanted to assume office. But the present Principal, Bharathi, said she did not receive any order from the department. Following this, a verbal duel erupted between them, and later, Ms. Grace staged a dharna on the college premises.

The Namakkal police rushed to the spot and held talks with her, saying they would only allow her after receiving an order from the Department. Following the talks, Ms. Grace left the college.