Suspended official, document writer arrested

The Tiruppur City Police on Wednesday arrested a former assistant, who was working at a Sub-Registrar Office, and a private document writer in connection with the case of committing forgery and misappropriating funds to the tune of nearly ₹ 69 lakh in the Registration Department.

A release issued on Thursday said the accused were R. Shankar (33), assistant at Sub-Registrar Office (Joint-I) who was suspended in December 2020, and Jaishankar (35), a document writer at a private typing office near this office. The arrests were made by a special team from Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police led by Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Balamurugan.

Tiruppur District Registrar R. Ramasamy lodged a complaint with City Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan in December 2020 regarding irregularities in handling of funds at four Sub-Registrar Offices. A sum of ₹ 68,93,432 paid by the public for the registration of 47 documents were misappropriated in these four offices, the release said.

Subsequently, the CCB police registered a case and formed the special team, who arrested the two accused.

Shankar, who cleared his TNPSC Group-II examination in 2012, admitted to illegally cancelling the money paid for a registration and using that money to purchase an immovable asset in Erode district. Being a document writer, Jaishankar confessed to reusing the 15-digit number found in the acknowledgement slip to misappropriate the money paid for registration of documents. The accused were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday, according to the release.

Sources privy to the investigation said that more accused were likely to be arrested in connection with the case. The two accused had colluded to misappropriate the cash as per preliminary investigations, the sources said.