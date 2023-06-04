Suspend police, revenue officials in illegal bars issue: Anbumani Ramadoss

June 04, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Salem

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss said that illegal bars cannot be operated without the knowledge of police and revenue officials. Therefore, these officials should be suspended.

Dr. Anbumani, who participated in a function at Dharmapuri on Sunday evening, told reporters that after spurious liquor deaths in Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts, more than 2,000 people were arrested across the State and illegal bars were closed. “For how many years have these illegal bars been functioning? These bars cannot function without the knowledge of police and revenue officials. Action should be taken against these officials and they should be suspended,” he said.

Urging the government to close 500 Tasmac outlets as per their announcement, Dr. Anbumani said, “We expected that on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, these outlets would be closed. But no action was taken.”

Dharmapuri had the potential to export millets. The Tamil Nadu government should procure millets from Dharmapuri and distribute them in ration shops, instead of procuring them from Karnataka, he said.

The PMK’s long-pending demand was the Cauvery surplus water scheme for Dharmapuri. The DMK government had not taken any action even after two years in office. During the AIADMK regime, the government conducted all studies on the project. Through this project, drinking water issues would be sorted out and agriculture activities would improve.