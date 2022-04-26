Suspend 30 % quantity clause, say railway suppliers

Micro and small-scale industries that supply components to Railways have urged the Railways Minister to suspend the 30 % quantity clause till the prices of raw materials stabilise.

S. Surulivel, president of Railway Suppliers’ Association, said in a press release that the 30 % quantity option allowed stores officials to increase or decrease the order by 30 %. Most of them have increased the orders and the suppliers should deliver the larger quantity at the original order price. Raw material prices have increased almost 100 % and the MSMEs were already hit by COVID. During the last two years, several officials postponed the delivery dates and the suppliers incurred losses.

The government should amend the 30 % rule so that it can be exercised only with the consent of the suppliers. The delivery date for all orders issued since January 1, 2021 should be extended by six months without penalty provision, and the price variation clause should be extended to all basic raw materials, the Association said.