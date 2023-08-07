Suspected poacher dies while being nabbed in Hosur

August 07, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HOSUR

A 48-year-old suspected poacher died at the time of being apprehended by the anti-poaching forest squad around midnight on Sunday. The incident took place near Natrampalayam reserve forest in Anchetty.

According to the Forest Department, the suspect L. Venkatesh (48), of Attapallam village in Jesurajapuram in Anchetty, along with two other men were going on a motorcycle en route to Hogenakkal, near Natrampalayam reserve forest, at the time of the interception of their vehicle by a six-member forest patrol in Biligudulu.

The men, according to District Forest Officer (DFO) K. Karthikeyani slowed down the vehicle but soon scooted from the spot. The forest team, which chased the motorcycle noticed that it had fallen down some distance away.

Two of the three men fled the spot, with one of them carrying a rifle, while the third man was found knelt on the ground, with a hand on his chest trying to take cover under a bush, the DFO’s statement said.

Rabbit traps, whistles, headlights and hand torches were found lying on the ground.

The patrol team asked Venkatesh to crawl out of the bush, to which he asked for water. He was given water, but he collapsed and died on the spot, the DFO said.

The team called for 108 ambulance from Anchetty. The ambulance team checked Venkatesh and declared him dead. The body was sent to Denkanikottai government hospital. The Forest Department seized the traps and headlights.

