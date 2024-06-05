ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected Maoist Kalidas begins fast in Coimbatore Central Prison

Published - June 05, 2024 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Suspected Maoist Kalidas began fast in the Coimbatore Central Prison on Tuesday, in protest against alleged human rights violations in the prison.

Hari, a human rights activist from Kerala, who came to the prison to meet another suspected Maoist Anoop Mathew, posted on Facebook that Kalidas started the fast. He alleged that the prisoner began the fast, after being intimidated by Prison Superintendent.

The activist alleged that the SP threatened four prisoners who are lodged in the high security block, including remand prisoner Kalidas.

Hari also alleged that he had come to discuss the bail formalities for Anoop and the prison staff did not allow him to meet the prisoner.

When contacted, Prison SP Senthil Kumar refuted the allegation that the prisoners, including Kalidas, were threatened. “In fact it is Kalidas who has been threatening the staff that he will begin fast. I have not spoken to him or intimidated him,” said the SP.

