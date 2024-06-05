GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Suspected Maoist Kalidas begins fast in Coimbatore Central Prison

Published - June 05, 2024 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Suspected Maoist Kalidas began fast in the Coimbatore Central Prison on Tuesday, in protest against alleged human rights violations in the prison.

Hari, a human rights activist from Kerala, who came to the prison to meet another suspected Maoist Anoop Mathew, posted on Facebook that Kalidas started the fast. He alleged that the prisoner began the fast, after being intimidated by Prison Superintendent.

The activist alleged that the SP threatened four prisoners who are lodged in the high security block, including remand prisoner Kalidas.

Hari also alleged that he had come to discuss the bail formalities for Anoop and the prison staff did not allow him to meet the prisoner.

When contacted, Prison SP Senthil Kumar refuted the allegation that the prisoners, including Kalidas, were threatened. “In fact it is Kalidas who has been threatening the staff that he will begin fast. I have not spoken to him or intimidated him,” said the SP.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / human rights

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.