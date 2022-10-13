Suspected ISIS-sympathiser booked for intimidating jail warders in Coimbatore Central Prison

The police on Thursday registered a case against a suspected ISIS-sympathiser from Erode, who is serving judicial remand in Coimbatore Central Prison in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case, on charges of intimidating two jail warders.

Sources with the Race Course police and the central prison said Asif Mustaheen (29) from Manickampalayam in Erode district was booked for issuing threats to two jail warders on Wednesday afternoon.

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had searched Mustaheen’s Erode residence in July this year and taken him into custody for questioning for allegedly supporting the terror outfit ISIS.

After questioning, the NIA handed him over to the Erode north police who arrested him for offences under Sections 121 (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), 122 (collecting arms, etc., with intention of waging war against the Government of India), 125 (waging war against any Asiatic Power in alliance with the Government of India) of the Indian Penal Code, 17 (punishment for raising funds for terrorist acts), 18A (punishment for organising terrorist camps), 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation), 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (offence relating to support given to terrorist organisation) of the UAPA. He was sent to Coimbatore Central Prison on judicial remand.

Police sources said Mustaheen’s father visited him in the prison on Wednesday afternoon. At the visitor’s hall, Mustaheen allegedly told his father that he was being ill-treated in the prison. Two prison warders told Mustaheen and his father that he was lodged in a section (10 A) in the high security block of the prison and he was not subjected to ill-treatment. Mustaheen fought with the warders and threatened them of slitting their throats, sources said.

Deputy jailor M. Sakthilvel lodged a complaint with the Race Course police based on which a case was registered against the remand prisoner under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation - if threat be to cause death or grievous hurt, etc.) of the IPC.