Suspected A(H1N1) death: preventive measures being taken

Following the death of a 22-year-old woman from Pandalur, suspected to be of A(H1N1) influenza a few days ago, Health Department officials in the Nilgiris conducted an inspection and began taking precautionary steps to prevent any chance of an outbreak.

The officials said that the woman, a resident of Erumadu in Pandalur, along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, was pregnant and had come to her mother’s house when she fell sick.

As her condition worsened, she was referred to a hospital in Kerala, where she died a few days after being admitted.

They said that the woman’s child was successfully delivered by surgery and was doing well.

The officials said they were awaiting a detailed report from the hospital where the woman died, with conflicting reports that the woman died of A(H1N1) influenza or from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

However, precautions were being taken to ensure that there was no chance of an outbreak, with inspections being conducted in the area to identify people with similar symptoms. A total of 84 people living near the house, where the woman stayed, were being given Tamiflu as a precaution, the officials said.

“The victim does have a travel history, as she has travelled between Kerala and Tamil Nadu,” said the officials, adding that they were also identifying family members she had come in contact with to ascertain whether they were showing symptoms associated with A(H1N1) influenza.