Land surveyor held on graft charge in Salem
Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday arrested a land surveyor on graft charge.
Acting on a complaint, the vigilance officials laid a trap and arrested T. Vaitheeskumar, the surveyor attached to the Sankagiri Taluk office, red handed as soon as he took a bribe of ₹2,000 from Ganesan of Pakkaliyur to measure his land and issue a separate patta. Further investigations are on.
