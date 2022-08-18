Coimbatore

Land surveyor held on graft charge in Salem

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday arrested a land surveyor on graft charge.

Acting on a complaint, the vigilance officials laid a trap and arrested T. Vaitheeskumar, the surveyor attached to the Sankagiri Taluk office, red handed as soon as he took a bribe of ₹2,000 from Ganesan of Pakkaliyur to measure his land and issue a separate patta. Further investigations are on.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2022 5:18:23 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/surveyor-held-on-graft-charge-in-salem/article65782572.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY