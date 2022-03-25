Surveyor arrested on graft charges in Hosur

A land surveyor in Hosur was arrested on graft charges by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption on Friday. The accused Vadivel, a surveyor had demanded a bribe of ₹30,000 from the complainant for name transfer in the patta. The accused had demanded the bribe amount for processing of the application. A trap was laid based on the complaint, and the surveyor along with a broker Tamizh were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

EOM