Survey works for providing 24×7 water supply to six pilot water zones begins

The Corporation-appointed project management consultant has commenced a field survey to implement 24×7 water supply in six pilot water zones across Erode. The works are expected to begin soon and be completed within 24 months.

The project is part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme, overseen by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the Union Government. Erode is one of the cities selected for this initiative. A city-level task force (CTF) has been established to oversee the project, which will be implemented under the World Bank-assisted Tamil Nadu Resilient Urban Development (TNCRUDP) programme at a cost of ₹20.47 crore.

Erode currently draws approximately 83 million litres of water per day from the Cauvery River, supplying it through the Dedicated Water Supply Scheme to 1,69,913 households and 27,386 commercial establishments. The City Corporation aims to provide round-the-clock drinking water to all 60 wards within its jurisdiction, which house a population of 6,45,242. The pilot project will initially focus on wards 30, 49, 50, 56, 57, and 58. A Chennai-based project management consultant has been tasked with assessing the methods for implementing the project.

Last week, the consultant held a meeting with Corporation officials and initiated a field survey. An engineer informed The Hindu that the survey would examine the existing water supply system and identify the steps needed to ensure 24×7 water supply. This includes studying the available infrastructure and other related aspects. “Households within the six wards, served by 10 overhead tanks, will be integrated into the district metered area (DMA) network for water supply and monitoring,” the engineer explained.

The overhead tanks in Bharathi Nagar, Periya Sadayampalayam, Muthampalayam Housing Unit – Phases 1, 2, and 3, K.K. Nagar, Rangampalayam, Odakattuvalasu, and Vidhya Nagar have been earmarked for the project. “Once the survey is completed, project execution will begin to ensure 24×7 water supply,” the engineer added. After the pilot phase, the results will be assessed, and the project will be expanded to other wards.