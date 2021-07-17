‘Survey underway for implementing Anamalaiaru-Nallaru scheme’

Minister M.P. Saminathan inspecting the stretch of Contour Canal in Navamalai on Saturday.

Survey is underway to implement the Anamalaiaru-Nallaru project, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan said here on Saturday after inspecting the work to repair the Contour Canal.

A release from the district administration said the survey was one of the several steps the State Government had taken up in the recent past to improve water resources. The 50-km canal took water from Sarcarpathy to the Aliyar and Parambikulam reservoirs, based on an inter-State agreement that Tamil Nadu had signed with Kerala in 1958.

The then government under M. Karunanidhi had sanctioned ₹185 crore to repair the canal that passed through hillocks. The Water Resource Organisation under the Public Works Department had concrete lined the canal.

This, Mr. Saminathan said, had prevented seepage and benefited people in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

Of the 50 km, concrete lining on a six-km stretch was pending. Besides, over a period of time, trees fell into the canal, shrubs grew through the cracks on the concrete embankment and a few other factors led to the decrease in quantity of water taken to the reservoirs.

Now, work to repair the damaged stretches and concrete line the stretch was in progress, the Minister said.

As for the Anamalaiaru-Nallaru scheme, the Minister said after the survey was complete, he would take it to the notice of the Chief Minister for early implementation of the project.