Survey to be carried out to determine fire safety and prevention measures required at the micro composting centres in Coimbatore

July 02, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST

The Coimbatore Corporation plans to conduct a survey to determine fire safety and prevention measures required at the 34 micro composting centres (MCCs) and material recovery facilities (MRFs) in the city. The move comes after a fire broke out at an MRF in Ondipudur on Saturday damaging property worth ₹25 lakh.

According to an official of the Health Department associated with the unit, none of the private authorities who ran the MCC were trained in handling fires.

Further, infrastructure recommended by the Fire and Safety Department such as ready-use water hoses, 24x7 water storage tanks for emergencies, sand buckets and other safety aspects could be added to the units for quicker response, the official added.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said a survey to assess the necessary fire safety and prevention infrastructure had been ordered and officials would submit the reports soon.

“An FIR has been filed with the police and the exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. As of now, an electric spark is suspected to have set off the flames. This is not a repetitive incident. Yet, immediate steps will be taken to control any other such accidents in the future. Drills to demonstrate fire safety and prevention measures to those running the units can also be done,” he added.

The fire began in the area where bales of paper and cardboard were stacked after being segregated, said a Fire and Safety Department officer.

“It spread from the small room to a large room in the unit. We cleared the commercial cylinders that were stocked in a space close to the fire and doused the flames before they could reach the biogas unit.”

An official said the fire damaged a bale packing unit and the conveyor belt for segregating dry waste. Further, several bales that were sold to corporate companies or scrap dealers were also damaged.

The unit, built under the Smart Cities Mission two years ago for roughly ₹70 lakh has both an MCC and an MRF. No damages were reported in the wet waste section.

