Survey to assess ease of living in Salem city

The Salem Corporation will be conducting “Ease of living perception survey” from February 1 to 29 and has asked people in the corporation limits to participate in the survey without fail.

Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh said that Salem Corporation has been selected under the Smart City Mission in the second round in 2016 and projects worth ₹ 945.15 crore were being implemented in the city.

The survey is being conducted for the first time in the city to ascertain the ability of people to live, their social upliftment, availability of quality education for children, health care, sanitation and maintenance, solid waste management, availability of protected drinking water, emergency services, women protection, recreation facilities, green spaces and electricity. The survey is conducted based on “My City My Pride” aspect and advertisement with QR Code will be released for the public.

The public should download QR scanner app from playstore and scan the QR Code in the advertisement.

A page with link eol2019.org/citizenfeedback will open and the public should select Citizen’s Feedback, Tamil Nadu, as the State and Salem City to participate in the survey. Participants have to register their name, age, mobile number, gender and answer 24 questions. “Based on the survey response, projects will be implemented in the city”, he added.

Mr. Sadheesh asked the residents, students, social activists, NGOs and all others to participate in the survey that will conclude on February 29.