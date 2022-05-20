Survey of street dogs in Coimbatore East Zone begins

Dogs of Coimbatore, an NGO, has begun a survey of street dogs in East Zone on Friday.

The Managing Trustee of Dogs of Coimbatore, Kesica Jayapalan, said the organisation was surveying street dogs on behalf of the Coimbatore Corporation. Friday was a trial run. Starting Saturday, the organisation would conduct the survey in all the 20 wards in the Zone deploying teams, the members included college students as volunteers.

The idea behind the survey was to explore the possibility of performing more animal birth control operations and suggesting setting up of more animal birth control centres to the Corporation among others, she said.

With financial and technical support from Worldwide Veterinary Service, the teams would identify dogs and also try to ascertain if they had been operated upon. After completing the survey in the East Zone, the Dogs of Coimbatore would start performing the animal birth control operations.

This would be in association with the NGO that was running the animal birth control centre in Ondipudur. Thereafter, the organisation would move to the next zone for the process, she added.