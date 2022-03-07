Surveillance to be stepped up in Tiruppur

The four accused involved in stealing gold, silver and cash from jewellery showroom brought from Maharashtra to Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police have initiated steps to tighten security across the city, in the wake of the recent heist at a jewellery showroom, said Commissioner of Police A.G. Babu on Monday.

The four accused involved in the case were brought from Maharashtra to Tiruppur on Monday evening. Addressing mediapersons outside the Tiruppur North police station, the Commissioner said that 3.25 kg gold jewellery, 28 kg silver articles and ₹ 15 lakh cash were seized from the accused. The Tiruppur City Police formed five special teams for this case and the accused were nabbed in less than two days of the crime.

Mr. Babu said that around 1,200 CCTV cameras will be fixed at 442 locations in the city police limits. As the four accused were migrant workers, the police have started collecting details of migrant workers employed in Tiruppur to check for their criminal antecedents.

Police sources said that the accused Mahtab Alam(37), J. Badrul (20), Mohammad Subhan (30) and Dilakas (20) were not employed anywhere in Tiruppur and they allegedly arrived here from Bihar for this heist. They will be remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday, the sources added.