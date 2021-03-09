Surveillance team seizes ₹21.73 lakh

Coimbatore

09 March 2021 23:53 IST

The static and surveillance teams engaged in poll duty on Tuesday seized ₹ 21.73 lakh, according to sources.

According to sources, a team in Coimbatore South Assembly constituency seized ₹ 2.49 lakh, a Kinathukadavu Assembly constituency team seized ₹ 2.05 lakh, a Pollachi team seized ₹ 10.97 lakh and Valparai team seized ₹ 6.21 lakh. Tuesday’s seizure took the total cash seized since the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct to ₹ 36.19 lakh, the sources added.

