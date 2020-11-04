Surveillance stepped up in market areas in Erode

With Deepavali round the corner, the district police have stepped up surveillance in market areas here to provide people a hassle-free festival shopping experience.
Textile showrooms and other establishments on R.K.V. Road and at Manikoondu are witnessing huge crowd. The police have erected temporary watchtowers at 22 points in the city to monitor the crowd, regulate traffic and prevent crime during the season. Policemen will monitor the crowd from these watchtowers and caution the people them on following road rules and keeping their money and belongings safe while shopping.
Since a large number of people are expected to throng the market in the coming days, vehicle movement has been restricted on R.K.V. Road. Vehicles from Gandhiji Road have to proceed via Panneerselvam Park, GH Roundabout to reach the bus stand, since the Manikoondu road will be closed for vehicle movement. Vehicles from Cauvery Road will not be allowed on R.K.V. Road and instead diverted through Gandhi statue. The Corporation has earmarked the premises of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Panneerselvam Park and Kamarajar Municipal HSS premises at Karungalpalayam for parking. A senior police official said that an announcement regarding traffic diversion would be made soon.
