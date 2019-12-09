Coimbatore

Surveillance stepped up at night in human habitations

The Forest Department has stepped up surveillance at night in human habitations that are witnessing regular movement of wild elephants in Coimbatore. Anti-poaching watchers (APW) and members of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) are engaged in the night patrols.

Though incidents of elephants coming out from forest in search of water and fodder are reported in all forest ranges, the frequency is high in Coimbatore and Periyanaickenpalayam ranges, according to the field staff.

Among the seven forest ranges in the Coimbatore Forest Division, the movement of elephants was high in Coimbatore and Periyanaickenpalayam ranges.

Areas bordering forests from Mangarai in Coimbatore range to CRPF campus at Kurudampalayam coming under Periyanaickenpalayam range were witnessing frequent movement of elephants at night, they said.

“Crops such as maize, harvesting season of which is approaching, also attract elephants. They also venture out of forest in search of other fodder and water,” said an APW.

District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh said that annual migratory season was also a reason for the increase in the frequency of elephant movements.

“The migratory season of elephants which started in November will end in February. The movement of elephants will be naturally high in the four months. Field staff of the Department are equipped to handle the situation,” he said.

There are 136 APWs and 10 RRT staff who are engaged anti-depredation activities in the Coimbatore Forest Division.

