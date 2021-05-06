Surveillance on inter-State borders to be intensified

Krishnagiri

06 May 2021 22:30 IST

In view of fresh the fresh restrictions, Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy convened a review meeting with the line departments to take stock of the arrangements.

Addressing the line departments, The Collector said that government offices will function with 50% strength and on rotation basis.

For the public, the district administration has once again underlined the key guidelines on weddings and funerals.

With the district sharing borders with Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the administration has stated that there is surge in cases in North of the district, with the strain similar to the one in Bengaluru. In its wake, the nine flying squads earlier constituted by the administration will increase monitoring of the inter-State borders.

The Collector has asked the government staff to get themselves vaccinated. Dr. Bhanu Reddy has also directed officials to enforce mask protocol especially in villages.

The 22 containment zones in the district will be specially monitored and necessary support be provided to those form the containment zones, the Collector said.