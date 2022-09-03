Surrender power connections of abandoned borewells, activist urges local bodies in Coimbatore

N. Sai Charan (Byline requested)

COIMBATORE

The local bodies in the Coimbatore district have been paying fixed electricity charges for the abandoned borewells to Tangedco without consuming a single unit of electricity, said Consumer Activist K. Kathirmathiyon urging the government to take immediate action.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon, Secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, told The Hindu, that as many as 3,396 public borewells in the Coimbatore district were defunct for many years.

The electricity connections taken for public lighting, water supply, and sewerage falls under the category II-A low tension tariff of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission. The government or the local bodies that took the connection have to pay ₹120 per kW as fixed charges for two months to the Tangedco.

“On average, many borewells in the local bodies have 10 kW connection. So the fixed charges to be paid per borewell amounts to ₹1,200 for every two months,” said Mr. Kathirmathiyon, adding that nearly 3,400 such defunct borewells were paying the amount bimonthly in the district.

The local bodies have paid ₹6.25 crore as fixed charges for the abandoned borewells till 2019, as many of the borewells had been defunct since 2007, he added.

Urging the government for a survey to identify and surrender the connections of abandoned borewells at the earliest, Mr. Kathirmathiyon said, Tangedco has proposed to increase the fixed charges from ₹120 per kW to ₹200 per kW. “If the proposal gets implemented, this would add an expense of 67% for the local bodies without consuming electricity.” he said.

Assistant Director of Town Panchayats, Coimbatore, G. Dwaraganath Singh said an audit at the town panchayat level was conducted through which a few defunct borewells were identified.

The electricity connections of those borewells were surrendered, and steps would be taken to surrender or transfer the remaining defunct borewells, he added.