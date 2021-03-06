Coimbatore

Surrender licensed weapons: Collector

The district administration had asked all those in possession of licensed weapons to surrender those at the nearest police station or at licensed weapons storage centres. In a release, the administration said with the Model Code of Conduct coming into force with the Election Commission of India announcing the date of election, it was imperative that the licensed weapons were surrendered.

The administration also appealed to the police to ensure that all those with licensed weapons had surrendered their guns.

However, those in Central or State uniformed services and armed guards of banks were exempted from this order, the release added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2021 1:28:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/surrender-licensed-weapons-collector/article34001355.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY