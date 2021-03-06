Surrender licensed weapons: Collector

The district administration had asked all those in possession of licensed weapons to surrender those at the nearest police station or at licensed weapons storage centres. In a release, the administration said with the Model Code of Conduct coming into force with the Election Commission of India announcing the date of election, it was imperative that the licensed weapons were surrendered.

The administration also appealed to the police to ensure that all those with licensed weapons had surrendered their guns.

However, those in Central or State uniformed services and armed guards of banks were exempted from this order, the release added.