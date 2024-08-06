GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Surprise selection, low-profile past mark R. Ranganayaki’s Mayoral start in Coimbatore

Updated - August 06, 2024 06:54 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 05:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna
R. Ranganayaki is the second woman to hold the post of Mayor in Coimbatore.

R. Ranganayaki is the second woman to hold the post of Mayor in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

R. Ranganayaki, Coimbatore’s seventh Mayor, said on Tuesday after being elected unopposed, “I am grateful to all party members, councillors and top functionaries. I am familiar with my ward, but need to study the rest of the city.”

A first-time councillor elected from Ganapathy (Ward 29) in 2022, Ranganayaki has spent her entire life in the area, where she attended a Tamil-medium government school up to Class X. She is a mother of two, and her husband, Ramachandran, serves as the DMK Ward 29 secretary.

However, Ranganayaki is also known for maintaining a low profile, both in her ward and at key council meetings over the past year. Residents have expressed concerns about the lack of adequate representation of their issues.

“Ward 29 struggles with a growing mosquito problem and poorly maintained roads. The Sanganoor canal, which has not been desilted, remains a major issue. Despite being enclosed with fences, it causes sanitation problems,” said a Teacher’s Colony resident.

The DMK high command’s announcement of Ranganayaki as the mayoral candidate had momentarily sparked some criticism within the party before the election, as detractors suggested that choosing Ranganayaki, a relatively newcomer, might signal a preference for a ‘dummy’ candidate.

