Surprise checks conducted at Salem central prison

Surprise checks were conducted by the police at the Salem central prison during the early hours of Friday. According to police officials, no contraband was seized from prison premises during the raid.

The checks were conducted as part of inspections at central prisons across the State.

A team of police personnel, including personnel from the Prison Department and Salem City police conducted the checks from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. A total of 85 personnel were involved in the search. The personnel conducted checks in the cells of the inmates and on the prison premises. However, police officials said that no contraband was seized during the raids.


