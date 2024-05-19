ADVERTISEMENT

Surprise checks conducted at fish stalls in Tiruppur

Published - May 19, 2024 08:42 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A number of fish stalls in Tiruppur city were subjected to surprise checks by Fisheries and Food Safety officials on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officials of Fisheries and Food Safety Departments carried out surprise inspections at fish stalls in Poyyampalayam, Amman Nagar, and other locations in Tiruppur city, acting on complaints of sale of stale fish.

Accompanied by Food Safety Department officials, Fisheries Inspector Regina Jasmine examined the quality of fish, and demanded conformity to hygiene norms in the stalls.

The officials raised awareness among customers about how to determine the freshness of the fish and provided guidance to the stall owners on maintaining hygiene.

