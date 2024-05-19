Surprise checks conducted at fish stalls in Tiruppur

Officials of Fisheries and Food Safety Departments carried out surprise inspections at fish stalls in Poyyampalayam, Amman Nagar, and other locations in Tiruppur city, acting on complaints of sale of stale fish.

Accompanied by Food Safety Department officials, Fisheries Inspector Regina Jasmine examined the quality of fish, and demanded conformity to hygiene norms in the stalls.

The officials raised awareness among customers about how to determine the freshness of the fish and provided guidance to the stall owners on maintaining hygiene.