Surplus water from Muthannankulam enters houses in Sri Shanmuga Nagar

Coimbatore

25 September 2020 22:02 IST

Water in the tank had reached the full tank level of 3.2 m

Surplus water from the Muthannankulam entered a couple of houses in Sri Shanmuga Nagar and water from the Selva Chinthamani tank flowed onto the road on early Friday morning before the Coimbatore Corporation and Public Works Department’s Water Resource Organisation (WRO) officials intervened to clean choked channels.

According to sources, water overflowed from the Muthannankulam in the small hours of Friday.

The water overflowing through the channel that served as inlet to the Selva Chinthamani tank got stagnated, flowed onto the road and into the compound of a couple of houses in Sri Shanmuga Nagar.

Sources in the WRO said bushes and lotus stalk arrested the flow under a culvert near an apartment in the area.

Corporation officials said they pressed into service heavy machinery in the small hours of Friday to clear the block to ensure that the water reached the Selva Chinthamani tank.

Similarly, water from the Selva Chinthamani tank flowed onto the road because of a block.

The WRO officials said they had cleared the block there as well to ensure smooth flow to the Big tank .

Sri Shanmuga Nagar resident C.V. Naresh said the water overflowing from the Muthannankulam scared the residents of the area.

The WRO sources said the Muthannankulam water also entered a few houses built in the waterspread area.

The water level in the tank had touched the full tank level – 3.2m – and was flowing to fill the Selva Chinthamani tank.

Likewise, the water flowed from the Selva Chinthamani tank to the Big Tank as the Corporation was yet to down the shutters at a weir.