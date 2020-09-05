Surplus water from Amaravathi dam released

05 September 2020 22:45 IST

With increased inflow, surplus water was released from the Amaravathi dam in Tiruppur district on Friday night.

An official from the Public Works Department (Water Resources Organisation) said the water level touched 88.5 feet against the full reservoir level of 90 feet at 8 p.m. on Friday. While the water released was around 4,800 cusecs on Friday night, the outflow was reduced to 675 cusecs on Saturday morning, the official said. On Saturday, the storage was 3.913 tmc against the capacity of 4.047 tmc.

This is the first time in two years that the surplus water was released from the dam, apart from regular release for irrigation. Surplus water was previously released from the dam in August 2018, the official said. While the water was released for irrigation for the old and new ayacut areas in August this year, the State government is considering a proposal to release the water for irrigation again this month, the official said.

Sources in the Revenue Department said on Saturday that flood warning was already issued to two villages - Elayamuthur and Kallapuram - on the banks of the Amaravathi earlier in the week. Government schools in the vicinity have been arranged to be used as shelters in case of flooding, the sources added.