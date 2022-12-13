Surplus water discharged from Bhavanisagar dam in Erode

December 13, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

With the water level in Bhavanisagar dam touching 104.50 feet at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, about 500 cusecs of surplus water was discharged into River Bhavani. At 8 p.m., the inflow was 2,322 cusecs while the total outflow was 500 cusecs into the river. The storage was 32.37 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. A Water Resources Department (WRD) official said that in anticipation of heavy inflow due to rainfall, the water level at the reservoir was maintained at 104.50 feet, against the full reservoir level of 105 feet and hence the surplus water was being released into the river. A flood warning has already been issued to people living along the banks of the river and low-lying areas and they have been cautioned to move to safer places. Officials said that based on the inflow, the discharge will be increased or decreased.

