Surplus oxygen available in Tiruppur, says Minister

Tiruppur district now has surplus amount of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients and sufficient number of oxygen concentrators, said Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Friday.

He presented 10 oxygen concentrators that were sponsored by a private company to the various government hospitals in the district. According to a release Mr. Saminathan said oxygen shortage was prevalent in Tiruppur district a month ago and the situation has changed now. The district has been witnessing a steady decline in new COVID-19 infections, he noted and requested the public to continue following all the safety protocols.

These 10 oxygen concentrators were sponsored by Shell India and were manufactured in the Netherlands. Each of these concentrators could produce five litres of medical oxygen per minute and could be used to support two patients simultaneously, the release said.

District Collector S. Vineeth, Inspector General of Police – West Zone R. Sudhakar, Deputy Inspector General of Police – Coimbatore Range M.S. Muthusamy and Superintendent of Police for Tiruppur district G. Shashank Sai were present during the event held at the office of Tiruppur District Police.