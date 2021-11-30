Surplus gates shut at Mettur dam

Salem

30 November 2021 00:02 IST

The release of surplus water through the Ellis Saddle surplus gates of Mettur Dam was stopped since the late hours of Sunday.

According to the Public Works Department officials, following a decrease in inflow to the dam, the water level reduced from 120.10ft to 120ft at 11.30 p.m. Sunday.

The stored capacity of water at the dam was 93470 mcft and the dam received an inflow of 20,500 cusecs.

The discharge through 16 sluices of the Ellis Saddle surplus gates was stopped and 20,000 cusecs of water was released through power house.

About 500 cusecs of water was discharged through East-West canal.

At 8 a.m. Monday, the water level at the dam remained at 120ft and the dam received an inflow of 20,500 cusecs. The inflow reduced by 1.30 p.m. on Monday.

According to officials, the dam received an inflow of 18,500 cusecs and equal amounts of water was released to River Cauvery.

A total of 18,000 cusecs was released through power houses and 500 cusecs through canal.