Surplus from Mettur dam fills up four lakes in Salem

Discharge from M.Kalipatti lake is expected to fill a few other water bodies

Four lakes under the Mettur Surplus Water Scheme are filled up with surplus water drawn as part of the trial run of the scheme here.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan during his recent visit to Salem launched the trial of the scheme under which surplus of Mettur dam will be lifted and drained into lakes here. As part of the trial, the surplus water was first drained into M.Kalipatti lake and the discharge from the lake is expected to fill a few other lakes further.

According to official sources from PWD, at present, two motors with 940 hp power is used to lift the surplus from the dam at Thimmampatti pump house and the water is carried through pipelines to M.Kallipatti lake. Four lakes under the scheme, M.Kallipatti lake, Chinna eri, Panakkal eri and Rayappan eri, have been filled up with the surplus water drawn from the dam. Officials said the surplus was now filling into Tholasampatti lake and it was expected to fill up to brim by Tuesday.

Official sources said the drawing of surplus would stop once the release of water from Mettur dam was stopped. As per the project plan, 100 lakes in Edappadi, Omalur, Sankagiri and Mettur would benefit under the scheme and works were progressing.