Surgeries performed on differently-abled children in Coimbatore

Collector G.S. Sameeran enquiring about the health of children who underwent surgeries in Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore, on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The School Education Department in the district, through ‘Samagra Shiksha’ scheme and in partnership with Ganga Hospital, performed surgeries on differently-abled school children.

According to a release from the Chief Education Officer, 20 school children, who are differently abled, have undergone surgeries related to bones and joints impairments at Ganga Hospital. Lakshmi Machine Works supported the surgery cost of ₹13.4 lakh. These students were identified for the surgery from a camp that was conducted in March.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran visited the hospital on Monday and enquired about the health of the children. He also presented them books and wished for their speedy recovery. N. Geetha, Chief Education Officer, doctors from Ganga Hospital and officials from School Education Department were present.